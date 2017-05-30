Grease and Xanadu star Olivia Newton-John has revealed that her breast cancer has returned and spread to her back, and she is “reluctantly” postponing her upcoming North America concert tour dates to focus on treatment.

The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum, according to a statement posted on her Facebook page. She initially was treated for breast cancer in 1992.

In addition to natural wellness therapies, Newton-John will complete a short course of photon radiation therapy.

“I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” said Newton-John, .

The statement adds “she’s confident she will be back later in the year, better than ever, to celebrate her shows.”

Newton-John has been performing her album LIV ON, which is a personal collection of songs about overcoming trauma, including her 1990s bout with breast cancer and the loss of her sister Rona to brain cancer in 2013. Along with “You’re the One That I Want,” a duet with John Travolta from the 8 million-selling Grease soundtrack, the singer topped the U.S. singles chart with “I Honestly Love You,” “Magic,” “Have You Never Been Mellow?” and “Physical,” the biggest pop hit of the 1980s according to Billboard.