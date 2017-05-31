Oliver Stone’s The Putin Interviews will be broadcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in a four-part special event next month. The interviews, which were produced for Showtime, will begin airing in the UK on June 13.

For the series, Stone, with the help of his longtime documentary producer Fernando Sulichin, interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin more than a dozen times, most recently in February after the U.S presidential elections. Throughout the documentary, the Russian ruler discusses Trump, Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election as well as topics such as NATO and turmoil in Syria, Ukraine and elsewhere. Putin, who became President of Russia in 2000, also touches on relationships with former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The project is a real coup for Stone as The Putin Interviews marks the first time any Westerner has spoken at such length with the Russian President since he came into office. Interview sessions were held throughout the Kremlin, Sochi and Putin’s official residence outside of Moscow and no topics were judged off limits.

IM Global was shopping the project to buyers in Cannes earlier this month.

The Putin Interviews will air on demand on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from June 13 to June 16, with an hour becoming available each night as the show debuts on Showtime.