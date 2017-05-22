Oliver Stone is making his first foray into directing for scripted television with Guantanamo, a multi-season dramatic series. Weinstein Television has acquired the series and plans to shop it in upcoming weeks.

Created by Daniel Voll (The Unit), who will also serve as showrunner, Guantanamo focuses on the detainees held in the world’s most controversial prison, and those who defend and condemn them. Alexandra Milchan (The Wolf of Wall Street) will produce with Weinstein Television. Stone plans to direct all of season one.

The Guantanamo Bay detention camp was opened after the September 11 attacks to interrogate and imprison suspects in the war on terror. Human rights organizations condemn the treatment, including various forms of torture, of the 780 prisoners held at Guantanamo. In 2009, President Obama vowed to close the camp, but was met with opposition. The camp remains open with 41 prisoners today.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to work with Oliver,” said The Weinstein Company co-chairman Harvey Weinstein. “I’m a longtime fan and he’s one of our greatest filmmakers of all time. This is explosive material that will work from all sides. Daniel Voll’s incredible resume will make this amazing collaboration between him and Oliver both newsworthy and super watchable.”

Voll added, “Oliver and I are excited about creating an immersive, highly cinematic series, filled with twists and turns, that explores the dark side of how America prosecutes its war on terror.”