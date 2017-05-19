After the global press suffered long lines and an even slower metal detector check yesterday morning at Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, two movies today experienced major technical issues, Netflix’s Okja in competition and the Chinese film Goddesses in the Flames of War, which is a market title.

The Cannes Film Festival rarely apologizes and they promptly issued a statement this morning about Okja (see below). The Bong Joon Ho-directed movie has been much subject of controversy here given it’s the first time that a streaming service has been included in competition. The movie was delayed by a further 15 minutes after its aspect ratio was off with a portion of the image on the ceiling. Both times Okja began to screen, it was met with loud booing from what is led to be the French contingent in the audience. One observer said, “You can’t guarantee that the booing will occur at the premiere tonight.” This was a press screening, and they are notoriously vocal. The Netflix logo was met largely with cheers, but there are some who say there were boos.

Meanwhile, Goddesses in the Flames of War was completely cancelled due to technical issues, leading some to wonder — what’s going on here on the Croisette? This is clearly an embarrassment for the festival, particularly Okja since it’s so high profile.

Netflix also has Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories in competition. Both Okja and Meyerowitz Stories aren’t receiving a theatrical release, and that’s hard for some to swallow: At the jury press conference, Pedro Almodovar and Will Smith were divided over the future of cinema, particularly on a small screen. After booking Okja and Meyerowitz Stories, Cannes made a new rule that its competition films must have a traditional theatrical release in France after the French Cinema Federation (FNCF) objected to the inclusion of two Netflix films in Cannes’ official lineup. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings responded on Facebook, saying: “The establishment closing ranks against us.”

Here’s Cannes response to the Okja misfire this morning:

“A technical incident disrupted the beginning of the screening of Bong Joon ho’s film, Okja, which was shown this morning at a press screening at the Lumière Auditorium. The session was interrupted for a few minutes but was then able to carry on as normal.

This incident was entirely the responsibility of the Festival’s technical service, which offers its apologies to the director, his teams, the producers and the audience at the showing.”