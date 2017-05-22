EXCLUSIVE: After premiering her short Oh Lucy! three years ago at Cannes winning the Cinefoundation Selection, Japanese director After premiering her short Oh Lucy! three years ago at Cannes winning the Cinefoundation Selection, Japanese director Atsuko Hirayanagi is back on the Croisette with the feature-length version of the off-beat romantic comedy, premiering in Critics Week this morning.

Oh Lucy! tells the story of shy middle-aged office worker Setsuko (Shinobu Terajima). In order to change-up her life, she enrolls in an English class at a Tokyo language center, where she meets a hunky American instructor (Josh Hartnett). However, step aside Professor Henry Higgins, because when it comes to transforming a woman, Hartnett’s guy employs an avant garde means as seen in the clip above.

Hirayanagi describes the scene, “Unbeknownst to him, John, an American English teacher, is playing with fire in this scene. By giving Setsuko a new name and persona, Lucy, he’s opening up a floodgate of old and new emotions in this seemingly demure and subdued ‘office lady’…”. After John disappears, Lucy nee Setsuko embarks on a journey with her sister to find him, and winds up on the wrong side of Los Angeles.

Hirayanagi, a native of Japan, now lives in San Francisco and based Oh Lucy! off her U.S. study abroad experiences which also yielded two different personalities within the director. Following its premiere in Cannes, Hirayanagi’s short won the Jury Prize for International Fiction at Sundance two years ago. The feature length script for Oh Lucy! was the recipient of the Sundance Institute/NHK Award, with NHK providing both funding and co-production of the film. At the end of 2016, Hirayanagi shot Oh Lucy! in Tokyo and Los Angeles with a different cast from the short. In total, the short played at more than 20 festivals around the globe including Toronto and SXSW.