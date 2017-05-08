The Middle East dominated Sunday night’s Lucille Lortel Awards, as Lincoln Center Theater’s original off-Broadway production of Oslo, and the Atlantic Theater Company’s production of the musical The Band’s Visit took the top prizes. Named for the prolific late producer whose Greenwich Village theater bears her name, the Lortels are awarded for outstanding achievement in nonprofit and commercial off-Broadway venues. Winners were named in 19 categories, along with three honorary awards, in a ceremony at NYU Skirball Center hosted by ex-SNL cast member Taran Killam. This year’s event was once again a benefit for The Actors Fund.

The company of “Oslo.” T Charles Erickson

Oslo, which has since moved to the Vivian Beaumont Theater and has multiple Tony Award nominations including best play, concerns the secret negotiations that led to the Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO. The Band’s Visit, which was one of the most acclaimed musicals of last season, concerned an Egyptian military band’s unexpected overnight stay at a remote Israeli town. A site-specific revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was named best revival.

Here are the 2017 Lortel winners: