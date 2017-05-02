Former POTUS Barack Obama took to Twitter to comment ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for ending his Monday monologue about his newborn son’s heart defect advocating for healthcare that protects those with pre-existing conditions. After speaking emotionally about the discovery of his son’s heart defects and open-heart surgery at 3-days old, Kimmel began talking about President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to slash by $6B the funding to the National Institute of Health. “And thank God our congressmen made a deal last night to not go along with that. They actually increased funding by $2B. And I applaud them for doing that. Because more than 40% of the people who would have been affected by those cuts to the National Institutes of Health are children. And it would have a major impact on a lot of great places, including Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles” where his son had his surgery. “Which is so unbelievably sad to me,” he added.

Responded Obama: