Pete’s Dragon star Oakes Fegley is set to co-star opposite Robert De Niro in comedy pic The War With Grandpa, a film adaptioan of Robert Kimmel Smith’s novel, which Tim Hill is directing. Fegley will star as Peter who declares war after his grandfather (De Niro) takes over his bedroom. Peter devises outrageous plans to make Grandpa surrender the room. Rather than give in, Grandpa plans to get even. Marro Films’ Marvin Peart, Rosa Morris-Peart, and Phillip Glasser are producing. The Weinstein Company is distributing the pic, which is co-financed by Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films and Tri G LLC. Fegley, who will next been seen in the Todd Haynes-directed drama Wonderstruck, with Julianne Moore and Michelle William from Amazon Studios, is repped by Wright Entertainment, Inc., Ann Wright Representatives, and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

REX/Shutterstock

The Vampire Diaries and The Originals actor Sebastian Roché has signed on for Matthew Hill and Landon Johnson WWII pic Burning At Both Ends, joining Cary Elwes and Judd Hirsch. It’s about a small group of dissident survivors who, caught behind enemy lines, must use a radio to broadcast a message of hope to fellow survivors. Roché will play Klaus Jager, a Hauptmann of the Nazi Gestapo who heads a group of Gestapo in the French city. Jonah Hirsch and Tyler W. Konney are producing. Roché can be seen in recurring roles on Amazon’s Man In The High Castle and HBO’s The Young Pope. He is repped by Abrams Artists Agengy and John Carrabino Management.