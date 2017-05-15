There will be no more 24: Legacy or Prison Break on Fox in the immediate future, execs announced today– though there might be a chance of escape to another revival eventually for the latter.

There are “no plans rights now” for more of the Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell led show after its latest event series revival said Fox co-chairman and CEO Gary Newman today. However, the exec didn’t shut the door entirely on more Prison Break. Declaring “we loved this season, Newman suggested that if the producers of the Paul Scheuring-created action drama “come back” with an idea for a new installment down the line, the network could be open to it. Saying that more Prison Break, which ended its original four season run back in 2009, would be “seriously considered,” co-chairman and CEO Dana Walden added, “we want to make it special.”

Brought back on April 4 for an nine-episode run of what is ostensibly a firth season, Prison Break has been so-so in the Live + Same Day ratings for Fox but a solid performer in delayed viewing numbers.

As for the future of 24: Legacy – blame Broadway! The Great White Way is where reboot star Corey Hawkins is currently onstage in Six Degrees of Separation and that’s stopped the clock on more 24 for now at least. While mentioning more 24 could be “in the mix,” Newman told a Monday morning conference call that Hawkin’s “schedule won’t allow consideration for the fall.”

Coming off a strong post-Super Bowl debut before hitting tepid ratings for most of its run, which ended on April 17, the new 24 was still well praised by Fox execs today. “We were so happy with the creative on that show,” Walden made a point of saying “We think Corey Hawkins did a great job,” she added, “replacing Jack Bauer was no easy feat.”

Super spy Bauer was of course the character that Emmy winner Kiefer Sutherland played on the real time running 24 from its debut in 2001 to its Season 8 end in 2010 and the limited series 24: Live Another Day in 2014. Now on ABC’s Designated Survivor playing POTUS, Sutherland was not on-screen for the Manny Coto and Evan Katz created spin-off, though he did serve as an EP>

Giving some further hope to more 24, the Fox execs also said Monday that they wanted to sit down with executive producer Howard Gordon to see where the franchise could perhaps go next – if at all.

Fox is scheduled to make its Upfront presentation today in NYC.