EXCLUSIVE: Nitro Circus, the sports entertainment brand which has interests in a global action-sports tour after spawning a TV series and movie, has signed with UTA. The company co-founded by action-sports icon Travis Pastrana had been with WME.

Nitro Circus’s global tour has spanned Europe, Asia, Africa and North America and has sold more than 3 million tickets over 14 years, showing off its team’s wild stunts. Its latest action-sports competition event, Nitro World Games, is set to take place in Utah in June and air live on NBC as part of a strategic multi-year deal with NBC Sports Ventures.

Nitro Circus the series ran on MTV for four seasons (and 60 countries worldwide) and spawned DVDs and the feature film Nitro Circus The Movie 3D which grossed $3.9 million globally after its 2012 bow.