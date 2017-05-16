EXCLUSIVE: Nico Santos has joined the ensemble cast of Warner Bros’ upcoming romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians, from director Jon M. Chu. The pic, currently in production, stars Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Ken Jeong.

Based on the first novel of Kevin Kwan’s trilogy series and adapted by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli, the film centers on New York native Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick Young (Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore.

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing with John Penotti.

Santos currently co-stars as Oliver Tsien on NBC’s comedy Superstore, which was just renewed for Season 3. Repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency, Spektor Entertainment and Gregg Gellman, his credits include Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Tribeca pic The Clapper with Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried.