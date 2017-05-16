Nickelodeon has ordered six additional episodes of The Thundermans, bringing the series’ total to 103. That makes The Thundermans Nickelodeon’s longest-running live-action sitcom since iCarly, which reached its 100-episode milestone in 2012.

In addition, the network gave a 20-episode order to Knight Squad (working title), a new live-action comedy created and executive produced by The Thundermans EPs Sean Cunningham & Marc Dworkin. Knight Squad is set at a magical school for knights in training, where two mismatched students form an unlikely alliance to protect each other’s secret and pursue their dreams.

Knight Squad will star Owen Joyner (100 Things to Do Before High School) as Arc, Daniella Perkins (Legendary Dudas) as Ciara, Amarr M. Wooten (American Housewife) as Warwick, Lexi DiBenedetto (Modern Family) as Prudence, Lilimar (Bella and the Bulldogs) as Sage and Kelly Perine (Santa Hunters) as Sir Gareth. The new series is slated to begin production this fall in Los Angeles.

Currently airing its fourth season, The Thundermans ranks as the No. 2 live-action series across television with kids 2-11 and kids 6-11 year-to-date, following top-ranked Henry Danger. The Thundermans’ 100th episode will be shot in June in Los Angeles. Created by Jed Spingarn, it stars Kira Kosarin as Phoebe, Jack Griffo as Max, Diego Velazquez as Billy, Addison Riecke as Nora, Chris Tallman as Hank and Rosa Riecke as Barb.

Year-to-date, Nickelodeon is the top-rated kids network, up 5% over last year and No. 1 with kids 2-11, kids 6-11 and kids 2-5.