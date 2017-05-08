Oslo and The Band’s Visit, which won the big awards at off-Broadway’s Lucille Lortel Awards last night, pulled off the same feat this evening as the New York Drama Critics Circle announced its awards for the 2016-17 season.

Tony Shalhoub, center, and the cast of ‘The Band’s Visit.’ Ahron R. Foster

Oslo, which has multiple Tony Award nominations including Best Play and concerns the secret negotiations that led to the Oslo Accords between Israel and the PLO, was voted Best Play. Best Musical was The Band’s Visit, one of the most acclaimed musicals of last season, which revolved around an Egyptian military band’s unexpected overnight stay at a remote Israeli town.

The NY group also awarded special citations for Taylor Mac (A 24-Decade History of Popular Music), Paula Vogel (Indecent) and director Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the ensemble cast of August Wilson’s Jitney.

The 82nd annual awards will be presented at a private cocktail reception on May 18.