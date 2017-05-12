The 2017-18 broadcast TV season is taking shape as networks make decisions on series orders heading into Upfront Week in Manhattan. After clearing some space with a slew of cancellations, the list of newly greenlighted series is growing, with many familiar faces including Edie Falco, Alan Cumming, Monica Potter, David Boreanaz, Anne Heche, Dennis Haysbert, Toni Collette, Zach Braff, Jeremy Piven and Sarah Shahi and producers (Shonda Rhimes, Dick Wolf). Also look for such rising stars as Auli’i Cravalho, Brandon Micheal Hall, Natalie Alyn Lin and others, along with veterans returning to the small screen such as Elliott Gould, Linda Lavin and John Larroquette

Have a look at Deadline’s gallery of next season’s new drama and comedy series, which include superheroes (Marvel’s Inhumans, Black Lightning), spinoffs (Young Sheldon and Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders) and comebacks (Will & Grace, Dynasty), though not as many of the latter two as last season.

