The CW has released trailers for its new dramedy Life Sentence starring Lucy Hale and military dram Valor. Watch both below.

Life Sentence — Dramedy

Produced by Warner Bros TV and Doozer Productions. From writers/executive producers Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith and executive producers Jeff Ingold and Lee Toland Krieger.

Valor — Drama

Produced by CBS Television Studios. From writer/executive producer Kyle Jarrow and executive producer Bill Haber.