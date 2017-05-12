As is the case every upfront season, a few of the broadcast pilots that have just been picked up to series will recast a role or two. Here is a roundup on the pending casting changes.

ABC’s new drama series The Gospel Of Kevin will be recasting for the part played by Cristela Alonzo in the pilot. She confirmed the news on Twitter.

Hi. Show was picked up but not me thanks for the congrats though. We move on. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) May 12, 2017

Lyndon Smith and Britne Olford will be leaving Shondaland’s ABC legal drama pilot For the People.

NBC’s new darkly comedic hourlong series Good Girls will be recasting the role played in the pilot by Kathleen Rose Perkins.