Fox has released trailers for some of the network’s new comedies and dramas as part of the 2017-18 series orders. Watch below and refresh for updates.

Ghosted – Comedy

Produced by 20th Century Fox TV, 3 Arts Entertainment and Getting’ Rad Productions. From writer/executive producer Tom Gormican and executive producers Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Kevin Etten, Oly Obst, Mark Schulman and Jonathan Krisel.

L.A. TO VEGAS – Comedy

Produced by 20th Century Fox TV and Gary Sanchez Productions. From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet and executive producers, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy and Steve Levitan.

THE ORVILLE — Drama

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television. From writer/executive producer Seth MacFarlane and executive producers Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, and Liz Heldens.

THE RESIDENT — Drama

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, 3 Arts Entertainment and Fuqua Films. From writers/executive producers Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, writer and co-executive producer Roshan Sethi, and executive producers Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua and Phillip Noyce.