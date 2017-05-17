CBS has released trailers for some of its new comedies and dramas as part of its 2017-18 slate. Watch below.
9JKL — Comedy
Produced by CBS Television Studios and Kapital Entertainment. From writers/executive producers Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein and executive producers Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor.
Young Sheldon — Comedy
Produced by CBS Television Studios. From executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Jon Favreau.
Me, Myself & I — Comedy
Produced by Warner Bros. TV, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Television Studios. From writer/executive producer Dan Kopelman and executive producers Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Randall Einhorn.
Seal Team — Drama
Produced by CBS Television Studios. From writer/executive producer Ben Cavell and executive producers Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Ed Redlich and Chris Chulack.
S.W.A.T. — Drama
Produced by Sony Pictures TV, CBS Television Studios and Perfect Storm Entertainment. From writer/executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and executive producers Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Marney Hochman, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Danielle Woodrow, Shemar Moore and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.
Wisdom of the Crowd – Drama
Produced by CBS Television Studios, Universal Television and Keshet Studios. From writer/executive producer Ted Humphrey and executive producers Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, Shira Hadad and Adam Davidson.
ugh, I was kind of excited about SWAT, can we ever have a black lead that isn’t drenched in white guilt and weird rational undertones in a desperately transparent attempt to be “relevant”? I’d like black characters to just be humans for once and not be a mouth piece for overdramatic leftist america haters.
I didn’t realize the writer was African-American, in that case, if that’s how he feels, I’m not gonna hate. I just feel like we’re all having fun together, normal people, and then we have to go on and on about race all the time. It gets awkward and weird. Like someone taking a crap on a carpet at a party.