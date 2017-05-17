CBS has released trailers for some of its new comedies and dramas as part of its 2017-18 slate. Watch below.

9JKL — Comedy

Produced by CBS Television Studios and Kapital Entertainment. From writers/executive producers Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein and executive producers Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Dana Honor.

Young Sheldon — Comedy

Produced by CBS Television Studios. From executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak and Jon Favreau.

Me, Myself & I — Comedy

Produced by Warner Bros. TV, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS Television Studios. From writer/executive producer Dan Kopelman and executive producers Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Randall Einhorn.

Seal Team — Drama

Produced by CBS Television Studios. From writer/executive producer Ben Cavell and executive producers Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Ed Redlich and Chris Chulack.

S.W.A.T. — Drama

Produced by Sony Pictures TV, CBS Television Studios and Perfect Storm Entertainment. From writer/executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas and executive producers Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Marney Hochman, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Danielle Woodrow, Shemar Moore and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas.

Wisdom of the Crowd – Drama

Produced by CBS Television Studios, Universal Television and Keshet Studios. From writer/executive producer Ted Humphrey and executive producers Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Dror Mishani, Shira Hadad and Adam Davidson.