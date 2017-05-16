ABC has released trailers for its new comedies and dramas as part of its 2017-18 slate. Watch them all below.

The Mayor – Comedy

Produced by ABC Studios, Brownstone Productions and Bluegrass FanFare. From writer/executive producer Jeremy Bronson and executive producers Daveed Diggs, Jamie Tarses, Scott Stuber, Dylan Clark and James Griffiths.

Alex, Inc. — Comedy

Produced by Sony Television. From writer/executive producer Matt Tarses and executive producers Zach Braff, John Davis, John Fox, Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber.

Splitting Up Together – Comedy

Produced by Warner Bros TV, Piece of Pie Productions and A Very Good Productions. From writer/executive producer Emily Kapnek and executive producers Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Mette Heeno, Mie Andreasen and Hella Joof.

Roseanne — Comedy

Produced by Carsey-Werner Television. From executive producers Tom Werner, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.

The Good Doctor – Drama

Produced by Sony Pictures TV. From writer/executive producer David Shore and executive producers Daniel Dae Kim, Sebastian Lee, David Kim, and co-executive producers Erin Gunn and Lindsay Goffman.

The Gospel of Kevin – Drama

Produced by ABC Studios and Fazekas & Butters. From writers/executive producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters and Robert Atwood producer.

Ten Days in the Valley – Drama

Produced by Skydance Television. From writer/executive producer Tassie Cameron and executive producers Kyra Sedgwick, Jill Littman, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross.

Deception – Drama

Produced by Berlanti Productions, Quinn’s House and Warner Bros. Television. From writer/executive producer Chris Fedak and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Martin Gero, Sarah Schechter and David Nutter and co-executive producer David Kwong.

The Crossing – Drama

Produced by ABC Studios. From writers/executive producers Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie and executive producer Jason Reed.

For The People – Drama

Produced by ABC Studios. From writer/executive producer Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.