Netflix is developing and producing a new English-language drama series based on the fantasy saga The Witcher from Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski.

Known collectively as the Witcher Saga, Sapkowski’s eight novels and story collections center on “witchers” – hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to battle deadly monsters. The books have been translated into more than 20 languages and have since spawned a major video game franchise.

Sapkowski will serve as creative consultant on the series. Sean Daniel (The Mummy franchise) and Jason Brown (The Expanse) at the Sean Daniel Company are exec producers along with The Fallen’s Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Polish production and VFX house Platige Image.

“I’m thrilled that Netflix will be doing an adaptation of my stories, staying true to the source material and the themes that I have spent over thirty years writing,” said Sapkowski. “I’m excited about our efforts together as well as the team assembled to shepherd these characters to life.”

Daniel and Brown added: “The Witcher stories follow an unconventional family that comes together to fight for truth in a dangerous world. The characters are original, funny and constantly surprising and we can’t wait to bring them to life at Netflix.”