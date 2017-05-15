Netflix has ordered its first Australian original series, a supernatural crime drama titled Tidelands co-created by Secrets & Lies scribe Stephen M. Irwin. He will pen the 10-episode first season produced by Hoodlum Entertainment and executive produced by co-creator Tracey Robertson, Nathan Mayfield and Leigh McGrath, the team that also produced Secrets & Lies for the Aussie and U.S. markets.

The series follows a former criminal as she returns home to the small fishing village of Orphelin Bay. When the body of a local fisherman washes ashore, she must uncover the town’s secrets while investigating its strange inhabitants, a group of dangerous half-Sirens, half-humans called “Tidelanders.” Production is set to begin next year in Queensland and the series will debut exclusively on Netflix worldwide.

Last week, Netflix ordered it second French original series, Osmosis, to go along with Marseille. It also will shoot in 2018 exclusively in France and is one of at least six new European original series that Netflix will announce before the end of this year as it expands its production footprint worldwide. (The company has committed more than $1.75 billion to European productions since entering Europe in 2012.)

“We are excited to be partnering with Netflix on Tidelands — this story is one that has been itching to be told and we are thrilled to be making it on our home soil in Australia with fantastic creatives and highly skilled crews,” said Robertson, co-creator and co-executive producer of the show. “The primeval landscapes of Queensland are a perfect setting to tell the story of betrayal, small-town secrets, ancient mythology and, when it comes to family, explore whether blood really is thicker than water.”

Said Netflix VP International Original Series Erik Barmack: “We’re proud these strong Australian storytellers are bringing their vision to the first Australian Netflix original series. We can’t wait to bring the mystery of Tidelands to our members around the world.”