Netflix has ordered 13 half-hour episodes of family variety series The Who Was? Show, which is based on Penguin Books’ bestselling Who Was? children’s book series. Developed by Penguin Workshop and produced by FremantleMedia Kids & Family, the series where comedy and history collide will start streaming in 2018.

WhoHQ

The Who Was? Show is described as a mixture of comedy and history and will feature key leaders, innovators and creative trendsetters while placing historical figures into context for today’s children. Each episode will showcase an assortment of live-action, animated shorts, improvisations, sketches, musical performances and guest appearances.

The New York Times bestselling series includes more than 185 titles — Who Was Ben Franklin?, Who Was Sacagawea?, etc. — that has sold 20 million-plus copies worldwide.

Comedy producer Rich Korson has been tapped as the showrunner and executive producer for The Who Was? Show, along with Bob Higgins, Jay Peterson, and Francesco Sedita. Writers are Conan O’Brien veteran Brian McCann, head writer Elliott Kalan (The Daily Show), Eric Gilliland (Roseanne), Delaney Yeager (The Daily Show) and Tami Sagher (Inside Amy Schumer).

Matador Content is also producing the series, with Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers) serving as the animation studio.