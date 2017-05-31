EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has closed a world rights deal for Dude, the Olivia Milch-directed coming-of-age comedy that stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Kathryn Prescott (To the Bone), Alexandra Shipp (Straight Outta Compton) and Awkwafina (Neighbors 2). Milch, who co-wrote Ocean’s 8, wrote the script.

The actresses play four best girlfriends in the last two weeks of their senior year of high school. It’s a grounded comedy about dealing with the first real losses in life — leaving your best friends and contemplating death and the passage of time, that odd mixture of grief and nostalgia experienced by young people as they try to understand these losses. It is also about getting stoned with your friends in your car while listening to hip-hop.

The film is produced by Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks’ June Picture, along with Heather Rae, Langley Perer and Jen Isaacson. The exec producers are Milch, Jimmy Miller and Mark Mathis. It’s the second big deal for June Pictures in a week, after the sale of Sean Baker’s The Florida Project to A24 after the film’s debut in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes. This after the financier-producer got distribution deals for all three of the films it debuted at Sundance, with Joshua: Teenager vs. Super Power landing at Netflix, the psychological thriller Thoroughbred landing at Focus and the Alethea Jones-directed Fun Mom Dinner selling to Netflix and eOne’s Momentum Pictures.