NBCUniversal said today that it has promoted Tracy Cohen to SVP Corporate Affairs, running its West Coast corporate affairs strategies including managing public affairs, external and internal communications and community investment. She will also continue to cultivate corporate social responsibility programs and oversee the corporate affairs team.

Cohen moves up from VP Corporate and External Affairs, having guided key strategic initiatives for NBCUni’s West Coast headquarters including the approval of the multibillion-dollar Evolution Plan, at the Universal City property. She also worked with senior leaders to position business priorities and developed programs surrounding the successful openings of Universal Studios Hollywood’s many new attractions.

“Since joining NBCUniversal more than six years ago, Tracy has been an invaluable partner and collaborator whose contributions can be found on some of the company’s most important programs and initiatives,” said Cindy Gardner, EVP Global Communications, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and Corporate Affairs, to whom Cohen will report. “Tracy is known and respected by all those who work with her as a talented communications strategist, which positions her for continued success in this expanded role.”

Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Cohen was VP of the Rogers Group, leading the First 5 California public education initiative. Cohen began her professional career working for Sen, Barbara Boxer, later became an adviser to Sen. Dianne Feinstein and then was Assistant Deputy Mayor of Los Angeles, where she was responsible for citywide special projects and served as the Mayor’s Council liaison.