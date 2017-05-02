Megyn Kelly, President Donald Trump’s least fave former Fox News Channel show host, now working for NBC News, will moderate the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin. NBC News and the forum made the announcement this morning.

Putin’s confab executive secretary Anton Kobyakov is quoted as saying “In 2017, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will once again demonstrate Russia’s readiness to hold a mutually beneficial dialogue with the international community on the key issues of the global agenda concerning the economy and finances.”

NBC News, meanwhile, said Kelly’s conversation on stage will include international trade agreements, cyber-security and the impact of rising military tensions.

The annual conference will be held June 1-3, 2017 but additional details were not released. Monday was Kelly’s first day working from her new 30 Rock office, and also the day NBC News finally confirmed she’s getting Today show’s 9 AM timeslot formerly held by Billy Bush; Kelly’s Sunday newsmag is scheduled to launch this summer.