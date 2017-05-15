It’s almost like it never left us. “We’ve come home at last.” NBC has released the official trailer for its highly-anticipated Will & Grace reunion series.

The five and a-half minute trailer begins as the titular characters exit the office of NBC Entertainment topper Bob Greenblatt. “Again, Bob, so excited,” says Will. “I can’t believe we’re back, taking the old peacock for the another ride around the …” “Thing,” To which Grace replies, “Riding the old peacock? You know you got the job, right? You left all your lipstick on this a—,” she scolds.

Starring original cast members Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes, the 12-episode run begins this fall, airing Thursdays at 8 PM ET/PT.

Original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will serve as writers, showrunners and executive producers. Legendary director James Burrows, who helmed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, will direct and executive produce.

Watch above and let us know what you think.