NBC kicks off Upfront Week Presentation Palooza this morning, at Radio City Music Hall.

Among the things to look for: NBC pitching to advertisers the re-launch of its Thursday “Must See TV” brand, with the reboot of Will & Grace, promise of Tina Fey appearances on Great News’ Season 2 eps, the move of hit drama This Is Us to Thursday at 9 PM, and Dick Wolf’s take on The Menendez Murders. Also, NBC execs will explain the un-cancellation of Timeless.



Will NBC News’ new star Megyn Kelly make an appearance? And will an NBC late-night star step into the void left by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, who is taking a break from his much loved Upfront orgy of advertiser-and-network mockery after 14 consecutive years.

About to start: