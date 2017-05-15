NBC kicks off Upfront Week Presentation Palooza this morning, at Radio City Music Hall.

Among the things to look for: NBC pitching to advertisers the re-launch of  its Thursday “Must See TV” brand, with the reboot of  Will & Grace, promise of Tina Fey appearances on Great News’ Season 2 eps, the move of hit drama This Is Us to Thursday at 9 PM, and Dick Wolf’s take on The Menendez Murders. Also, NBC execs will explain the un-cancellation of Timeless.

Will NBC News’ new star Megyn Kelly make an appearance? And will an NBC late-night star step into the void left by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, who is taking a break from his much loved Upfront orgy of advertiser-and-network mockery after 14 consecutive years.

About to start:

Lisa de Moraes May 15, 20177:40 am

NBC brings out new The Voice coach Jennifer Hudson to kick off its presentation which the network is modestly billing as “unequaled.” Nice touch, reminding advertisers ABC does not have her for its reboot of American Idol next season.