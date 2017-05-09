NBC has whittled its new series hopefuls, passing on a number of pilots before proceeding with its final round of pickups. Those that are not going forward include single-camera comedies Spaced Out, What About Barb? and untitled Kourney Kang as well as the network’s sole mulri-camera pilot, Relatively Happy, That leaves the Tina Fey-produced The Sackett Sisters and Mindy Kaling-Charlie Grandy’s Champions as the only remaining comedy contenders to join AP Bio on NBC’s schedule next season.

On the drama side, I hear the Warren Leight‘s medical drama pilot aka Shelter also is not going forward.