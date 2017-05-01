The House Appropriations Committee’s fiscal year 2017 omnibus appropriations bill includes increased funding for the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, as well as continued funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. All three had been eyed for elimination in earlier Donald Trump administration budget plans, potential moves that met with stern resistance among Democrats and Hollywood’s creative community.

The new package was hammered out late Sunday to avoid a government shutdown. Pegged at roughly $1 trillion, it funds the remaining 11 annual Appropriations bills through the end of the fiscal year on September 30. It is expected to pass Congress with bipartisan support.

The NEA and NEH were among 19 agencies that Trump’s proposal targeted for elimination of funding. According to details of omnibus bill unveiled today, they will receive $150 million apiece, $2 million above the level in fiscal 2016. The package also provides the CPB an advance appropriation of $445 million for fiscal 2019 — the same level of advance funding provided in fiscal 2016 and the Obama administration’s budget request, according to the committee.

The CPB includes funding for PBS and NPR and has had a long history of political brinksmanship with various administrations.

“This legislation will fund critical federal government activities, including our national defense, and enact responsible funding decisions to target U.S. investments where they are needed the most,” said Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ). “It also maintains and enhances policies that bolster economic growth and support the core values that our nation is built upon.

The bill increases national defense funding by $25 billion, but does not include money to build President Trump’s border wall.