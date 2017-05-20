Nat Wolff has joined Sam Claflin in Henry-Alex Rubin’s crime thriller Semper Fi. Cornerstone Films is handling sales for the title here in Cannes, with CAA co-repping domestic.

Rubin pens the script with Sean Mullin and project is produced by Whiplash and Nightcrawler producer David Lancaster of Rumble Films and Karina Miller from Sparkhouse Media.

Claflin leads the cast as Hopper, and Wolff joins as his younger brother Oyster. Hopper is a straight-laced cop who fills his downtime as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps Reservists alongside a close-knit team of life-long friends. A rowdy but inseparable bunch of guys, they look out for each other no matter what, including keeping an eye out for Hopper’s younger, reckless brother Oyster. When Oyster accidentally kills a man and tries to flee town, Hopper stops him and forces him to face the music.

Wracked with guilt at leaving his brother locked up in jail, Hopper and his buddies are deployed to Iraq. Battle-weary, he returns home to discover Oyster’s final court appeal has been rejected. No longer willing to live with his guilt, Hopper resolves to save his brother by breaking him out of prison, no matter what the cost.

Wolff is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Definition Entertainment. Claflin is repped by CAA in the U.S. and Independent Talent Group in the UK.