CMT has been mum about the roles that will be played by recently cast Rachel Bilson and Kaitlin Doubleday in Nashville’s upcoming new season, but now the show’s co-creator Marshall Herskovitz is sharing some character details for both.

Bilson plays Alyssa Greene, a Silicon Valley marketing expert who is brought in to take Highway 65 to the next level. She isn’t a country music fan, which she’s not afraid to admit because the product doesn’t matter to her. It’s all about breaking through the old models and winning through disruption. Driven and brilliant, she’ll do anything to avoid showing vulnerability in business and relationships.

Doubleday portrays Jessie Caine, a singer/songwriter who left Nashville a few years ago under a cloud of scandal, but has returned to reclaim her career and the son that was taken from her.

Doubleday’s character will be introduced during the series’ 100th episode on June 15 and Bilson will join a few episodes later. You can watch a promo clip below.

Nashville is set against the backdrop of the city’s music scene and follows the lives of country music superstars as well as the up-and-coming performers and songwriters trying to get ahead in the business. The series stars Hayden Panettiere as Juliette Barnes, Clare Bowen as Scarlett O’Connor, Chris Carmack as Will Lexington, Charles Esten as Deacon Claybourne, Jonathan Jackson as Avery Barkley, Sam Palladio as Gunnar Scott, Maisy Stella as Daphne Conrad and Lennon Stella as Maddie Conrad. In addition, this season features Joseph David-Jones as Clay, Rhiannon Giddens as Hallie Jordan and Cameron Scoggins as Zach Welles in recurring roles.

The series is executive produced by Thirtysomething creators Herskovitz and Ed Zwick, along with Steve Buchanan and creator Callie Khouri.