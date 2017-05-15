Cameron Scoggins (Z, Shades of Blue) who has recurred in Season 5 as Zach Welles, has been promoted to series regular for the second half of the season. In addition, newcomer Odessa Adlon has joined the Season 5 cast in a recurring role.

Scoggins’ Zach is a young Silicon Valley billionaire with a ready smile. Boyish, ebullient and personable, Zach is a nerd who made good, and though still a nerd, he has the confidence and self-image of someone who isn’t. Adlon will play Liv. Tough, but vulnerable, Liv is a teen runaway who has ditched a bad situation to live on the streets among a loose collection of other runaway teens. She is a quick thinker who has a mischievous sense of humor and dominant personality (bit of a “wise-ass,” especially with adults).

Produced by Lionsgate, ABC Studios, and Opry Entertainment, the second half of Season 5 of Nashville is set to premiere on CMT on Thursday, June 1 at 9 PM, with Season 6 of the series scheduled to begin airing in early 2018. Episodes are available for streaming on Hulu one day after they air.

Nashville is executive produced by Marshall Herskovitz, Ed Zwick, Callie Khouri and Steve Buchanan.

Scoggins was most recently seen on stage at Playwrights Horizons in Hir. TV credits include: Z, The Blacklist, The Black Box, Person Of Interest, Elementary, and The Good Wife. He will next be seen as Ray Liotta’s son on NBC’s Shades of Blue. He’s repped by The Gersh Agency and Perennial Entertainment.

Adlon comes from an entertainment family, the daughter of filmmaker Felix Adlon, and actress Pamela Adlon. She most recently appeared as Anna in the pilot What About Barb, and guest stars in an upcoming episode of Love. She’s repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Royle Dice.