We’re getting a look at what’s coming up in the second half of Nashville Season 5, and there’s a lot happening.

Season 5B picks up ten weeks after the midseason finale with Maddie’s (Lennon Stella) career starting to take off, as Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) struggles (“That’s the door slamming on my career.”). Scarlett (Clare Bowen) is pregnant and uncertain of the identity of the father. Deacon (Charles Esten) is fighting to keep Highway 65 afloat, but here comes Nashville outsider Alyssa (Rachel Bilson) to save the day. Will (Chris Carmack) and Zach (Cameron Scoggins) are together…but is Zach keeping secrets? Jessie (Kaitlin Doubleday) returns to town to reclaim her career and son that was taken from her. Maddie (Stella) and Clay (Joseph David-Jones) are involved with an altercation with the police. Juliette (Panettiere) is getting jealous of Avery (Jonathan Jackson) and Hallie (Rhiannon Giddens). Daphne (Maisy Stella) befriends a young homeless girl..but is she a good or bad influence? And the trailer wraps with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Scarlett (Bowen) staring down the barrel of a gun

The midseason premiere of Nashville airs Thursday, June 1 at 9 PM on CMT.

Check out the trailer above.