Nashville’s Charles Esten has been tapped to host the 2017 CMT Music Awards set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 7 at 8 PM.

Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the performers, with additional artists, presenters and special guests being announced soon.

In a bit of corporate synergy, the news comes on the heels of Nashville‘s sixth season renewal on CMT and ahead of Season 5B’s premiere on June 1.

“Everybody knows that CMT has a special connection with country music and the incredible fans that love it so much,” said Charles Esten. “That connection is why our show, “Nashville,” now has a perfect home on the network. It’s also why there is no other show quite like the “CMT Music Awards.” It’s a show fully dedicated to the fans and an annual chance for them to place their votes for their favorite artists. Besides always being flat-out fun, it’s also always been a stage for magical musical moments – and a place where some of country’s biggest legends have been made.”