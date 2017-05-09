DIY Network has greenlighted a new home renovation series featuring NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy Earnhardt for premiere in early 2018.

The series will follow the couple as they transform a dilapidated historic home into a gorgeous modern retreat in the Old Town historic district of Key West, Florida. The four half-hour episodes will combine Dale’s love of home improvement with Amy’s interior design expertise. The couple will tackle renovation challenges that often come with older homes, including structural damage, faulty plumbing and ancient wiring.

“We’ve seen how Dale Jr. races a car, so we’re confident that with Amy’s help he will easily navigate the typical trials and tribulations of a home renovation,” said John Feld, senior vice president, original programming and production, HGTV, DIY Network and Great American Country. “Fasten your seat belts because this one is sure to be a thrilling, unpredictable ride.”