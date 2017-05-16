Cohen Media Group CEO Charles S. Cohen closed North American distribution rights to My Son, the Christian Carion (Joyeux Noel)-written/directed French thriller that stars Guillaume Canet (Tell No One) and Melanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds). The film, which will screen at Cannes, focuses on a husband and wife as they face the crisis of their lives. Julien (Canet) travels constantly for work, and his perpetual absence from home has wrecked his marriage. During a stopover in France, he gets a message from his distraught ex-wife (Laurent): Mathys, their seven-year-old, has disappeared. Julien begins the search for his son – and will stop at nothing to get him back. Deal was negotiated by CMG exec veep John Kochman and Wild Bunch sales head Eva Diederix. Carion directed the Oscar nominated Joyeux Noel, L’affaire Farewell and most recently, Come What May. CMG released the latter last fall. “Following our success with Come What May we are delighted to continue our close relationship with Christian Carion,” Cohen said.