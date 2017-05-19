Investigation Discovery has given the green light to a 10-episode second season of original series Murder Chose Me for premiere in 2018.

Related
Claus Von Bulow Scripted Series & Son Of Sam Special Get ID Greenlights; Science Channel Eyes Eclipse & More - Upfronts

Featuring stories and case files from legendary Shreveport, LA detective Rod Demery, the series reflects on his 14 years as a homicide detective – a profession he was drawn to after his own mother was murdered. During his career, Demery worked on more than 250 homicide cases, achieving a confession and a 100% solve rate in each case where he served as lead detective. In Murder Chose Me, Demery utilizes first-person storytelling to personify how impactful and life-altering murder is on the victim’s loved ones.

Demery retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March 2016 and is currently serving as a special homicide investigator for the district attorney’s office.

Murder Chose Me is produced by Jupiter Entertainment. Todd Moss is executive producer and Erich Sturm co-executive producer for Jupiter and Lorna Thomas is executive producer for ID.