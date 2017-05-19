Investigation Discovery has given the green light to a 10-episode second season of original series Murder Chose Me for premiere in 2018.

Featuring stories and case files from legendary Shreveport, LA detective Rod Demery, the series reflects on his 14 years as a homicide detective – a profession he was drawn to after his own mother was murdered. During his career, Demery worked on more than 250 homicide cases, achieving a confession and a 100% solve rate in each case where he served as lead detective. In Murder Chose Me, Demery utilizes first-person storytelling to personify how impactful and life-altering murder is on the victim’s loved ones.

Demery retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March 2016 and is currently serving as a special homicide investigator for the district attorney’s office.

Murder Chose Me is produced by Jupiter Entertainment. Todd Moss is executive producer and Erich Sturm co-executive producer for Jupiter and Lorna Thomas is executive producer for ID.