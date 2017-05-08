Among the four movies premiering clips and trailers during tonight’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, the only horror title was IT, the Steven King adaptation coming Sept. 8 from Warner Bros./New Line.

The movie centers on a group of teens who live in a small town, familiar territory for King. In the new clip (see below), after a montage establishes the fact that sometimes evil lurks behind the Norman Rockwell facades of seemingly placid American towns, especially for kids growing up there. Cue a scene with four kids at the entrance to a giant sewer pipe.

Two are starting to wade through ankle-deep water, entering the sewer. Two hang back, worried about what’s in the “gray water” and their sense of dread. The whole sequence plays a little bit like an update of Stand By Me … at least until the part with the creepy clown.

Andy Muschietti is the director of IT, which stars Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer and Nicholas Hamilton.