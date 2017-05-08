The MTV Movie and TV awards are happening right now from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. This year the award show is expanding to cover not only television and streaming but will mix film, TV and streaming nominees together in some categories, with gender divisions being a thing of the past.

Jordan Peele’s mega hit horror comedy Get Out leads the group of nominees with six nods including Best Picture and Best Actor. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Netflix series Stranger Things follow with four noms a piece with new shows like Atlanta and This Is Us as well as Hidden Figures, Logan, and Moonlight each taking three.

Workaholics star Adam Devine is hosting the annual shindig and the Fast & Furious franchise cast will be there to accept this year’s Generation Award.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards:

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

WINNER: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1/Logo)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)