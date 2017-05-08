Gal Gadot took the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to praise the “family” of the Fast and the Furious franchise, which got an award. But soon after that came Gadot’s bigger reveal: the new, final trailer for her long-awaited lead turn in Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman. (See below.)

The trailer features a number of sequences with Chris Pine, who is coming off last night’s hosting of Saturday Night Live. It mixes together footage of Wonder Woman as a girl, some physical bits where she puts on period clothes that conceals the famous cuffs and headband. There are long action sequences involving World War I battles.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Robin Wright and David Thewlis. The long-gestating DC Comics adaptation finally arrives in theaters June 2.