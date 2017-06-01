Tuesday night’s season premiere of MTV’s Fear Factor revival hosted by Ludacris was the network’s highest-rated series premiere in two years among adults 18-34, delivering a 0.83 rating in the key demo, up 164% vs. its time period average. Airing at 10 PM, the reboot drew 936,000 total viewers in Live+Same Day.

The Fear Factor debut also gave lead-in Champs Vs Pros a boost. Tuesday night’s 9 PM episode of the reality series hit a season high in 18-34 (0.61), up 13% vs. its season-to-date average.

Fear Factor marks one of the first series launches for MTV’s new regime led by president Chris McCarthy as the network is doubling down on reality series, music and live programming.

The new installment of Fear Factor, from Endemol Shine North America, features new stunts inspired by urban legends, popular scary movies and viral videos from today’s cultural zeitgeist. Contestants are forced to confront their fears, be pushed beyond their comfort zones and take action against some of their biggest stressors in a battle for a $50,000 prize and Fear Factor bragging rights. The original series aired on NBC.