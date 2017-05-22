MSNBC ranked No. 1 among cable news networks last week in primetime news-demo viewers. MSNBC clocked an average of 610K viewers aged 25-54 in prime.

Meanwhile, Fox News Channel came in third, with an average of 497K viewers in the key sales age bracket, including five consecutive nightly third-place finishes – its longest streak at No. 3 in the age bracket in 17 years. CNN edged out FNC with 588K primetime viewers in the age group.

CNN was No. 1 in the demo for total day, with 353K viewers. FNC followed with 321K and MSNBC brought up the rear with 281K. CNN finished first six straight days, starting Sunday May 14, marking the network’s longest winning streak in six years in this daypart and metric. Among its highlights, The Lead with Jake Tapper at 4 PM ET has ranked No. 1 in the key demo adults 25-54 for six straight days, and 11 of out the last 14.

MSNBC also ranked No. 1 in overall audience in primetime, averaging 2.437M viewers. FNC had the second largest primetime overall crowd: 2.405M, besting CNN’s 1.648M.

Fox News finished first in total day with total viewers, tallying 1.498M viewers aged 2 years and up. FNC outstripped MSNBC”s 1.198M and CNN’s 1.052M, but also other basic cable nets, marking 19 consecutive weeks as the most-watched cable network in total day.

