Mr. Mercedes is ready to roll. Audience Network has set an 8 PM Wednesday, August 9, premiere for its thriller series adapted from the 2014 Stephen King novel that the author calls his first hardboiled detective tale.

Produced by Sonar Entertainment, Mr. Mercedes follows Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), a demented killer who taunts a retired police detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) with a series of lurid letters and emails, forcing the ex-cop to undertake a private, and potentially felonious, crusade to bring the killer to justice before he is able to strike again. Kelly Lynch, Jharrel Jerome, Scott Lawrence, Robert Stanton, Breeda Wool, Justine Lupe and Ann Cusack also star, along with Mary Louise-Parker and Holland Taylor.

Hot off of HBO’s Big Little Lies, David E. Kelley wrote and adapted for television and Jack Bender (Game of Thrones) directed multiple episodes. The duo serve as executive producers, along with King and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey. Sonar is distributing worldwide outside the U.S.

Mr. Mercedes, also will be available on DirecTV Now, joins Audience Network original series Kingdom, Ice, You Me Her and Rogue.