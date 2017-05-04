Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski are engaged to be married, MSNBC has confirmed, though additional details won’t be coming from the network anytime soon.

The engagement was first reported this morning in the New York Post’s Page Six gossip pages, with the Post noting that the co-hosts “got engaged this past weekend during a romantic trip to the south of France and Monaco to celebrate Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.”

“We’re told Scarborough, 54, got down on one knee and proposed at the scenic Bar Bellini at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, which has a breathtaking moonlit outdoor terrace overlooking the Mediterranean Sea,” the Post reported.

Both Brzezinski and Scarborough are divorced. The romance might take some viewers by surprise – aside from an off-screen allusion here and there – and a tweeted threat by Donald Trump to expose the pair – the relationship has not been mentioned on the show until today: Panelist Harold Ford Jr. congratulated the two today, with co-host Willie Geist jokingly jumping in by suggesting the congratulations was because Morning Joe‘s ratings “are going well.”

Last summer, Trump threatened to “tell the real story” of Scarborough and his “very insecure long-time girlfriend” Brzezinski.