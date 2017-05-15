Morgan Neville, whose 20 Feet From Stardom won the Best Feature Documentary at the 2014 Oscars, will direct another original feature documentary — this time about the final 15 years of Orson Welles. It is a Netflix project and the company’s previously announced acquisition of Welles’ final feature The Other Side Of The Wind, will have a significant presence in the new docu, with the films launching in tandem in 2018.

Netflix acquired global rights and will finance the completion and restoration of Welles’ The Other Side Of The Wind which has remained unfinished for decades. It was directed by Welles beginning in 1970 from a screenplay by Welles and Oja Kodar and stars John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, Oja Kodar, Robert Random, Lilli Palmer, Edmond O’Brien, Cameron Mitchell, Mercedes McCambridge, Susan Strasberg, Norman Foster, Paul Stewart and Dennis Hopper. The film is a Royal Road Entertainment production and was originally produced by Welles and Les Films de L’Astrophore.

The new Neville documentary is being produced by Tremolo Productions, and executive produced by Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymzsa.

Neville will explore Welles’ complex relationship with Hollywood as he worked artistically with the constant nagging of making films commercial at the same time. “The Other Side Of The Wind has long been a ghostly legend in cinema history, but the story behind it is equally fascinating,” said Neville. “I’m excited to be able to tell the incredible story behind this film and to explore what made Welles such an enduring figure.”