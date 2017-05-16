First Plan B and now Barry Jenkins. Annapurna has partnered with Pastel, the production company behind this year’s Best Picture winner Moonlight. The two-year film production deal includes a feature project to be directed by Barry Jenkins which is already in development at Pastel. The deal also includes future films from PASTEL partners Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Sara Murphy, and Mark Ceryak. Moonlight, of course, was produced by Romanski and Plan B so might as well get the entire gang under one roof.

Jenkins is writing a script which will serve as the first project under the deal, details of which are being kept under wraps. The company, as a whole, will also focus their development initiatives on supporting and producing projects from exceptional and emerging filmmakers.

This comes after Plan B signed a three-year deal with Annapurna and is already collaboratin on a film about former Vice President Dick Cheney that Adam McKay wrote and will direct as his next feature. Christian Bale is playing Cheney, Steve Carell will play former defense secretary Donald Rumsfeld, and Amy Adams will play Lynne Cheney.

Jenkins is repped by CAA and Silent R Management. The deal was negotiated on behalf of Pastel by James Feldman and Andre Des Rochers and by Don Hardison on behalf of Annapurna.