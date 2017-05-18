Mom stars Allison Janney and Anna Faris and series co-creator/executive producer Chuck Lorre are standing with Planned Parenthood. The praised comedy series is spearheading a donation campaign to support the organization in response to recent partisan political efforts to target the women’s health care provider.

In lieu of spending on an Emmy FYC campaign this year, the creative team behind Mom has decided instead to launch a public support campaign and make a $250,000 donation to support Planned Parenthood and the Los Angeles affiliate. Lorre and Janne announced the initiative on CBS This Morning.

The U.S. Senate is considering legislation that would block low-income patients from going to Planned Parenthood for preventive care such as birth control and cancer screenings.

“In Los Angeles County alone, we answer approximately 2,000 calls each day from people asking us for help,” said Sue Dunlap, President/CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles. “Across the country, millions of women and men are relying on Planned Parenthood health centers for their basic care — like birth control, life-saving cancer screenings and STD testing and treatment. We are committed to being here for them, no matter what. Generous support from our community fuels this work, and we are honored that the team behind Mom is launching this campaign at this critical time.”

Critically acclaimed for tackling serious topics such as substance abuse, addiction, suicide and more, Mom follows single mother Christy (Faris), who’s trying to get her life back on track after years of questionable choices. Testing her daily is her mother, Bonnie (Janney), who Christy still considers the root of her troubles. They must both work to overcome their mistakes and build a better future for their family.

The Mom initiative furthers Janney’s longstanding support of Planned Parenthood and continues the ongoing commitment by Lorre and Faris to healthcare-related charities and educational efforts. Lorre has been a long-standing benefactor of the Venice (Calif.) Family Clinic, where he established the Robert Levine Family Health Center in his father’s name, and Faris supports The Global Alliance to Prevent Premature and Stillbirth, a global effort to drastically prevent prematurity and stillbirth.

The Mom team is encouraging fans and concerned citizens to make donations via the ppaction.org/MOMsupport link and rallying support by using the #StandwithPP hashtag throughout social media.