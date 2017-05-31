Molly Peters, best known for her role opposite Sean Connery in the 1965 Bond film Thunderball, died Tuesday of unknown causes. She was 75.

We are sad to hear that Molly Peters has passed away at the age of 75. Our thoughts are with her family. pic.twitter.com/6k3Ifs2gpY — James Bond (@007) May 30, 2017

Peters played Nurse Patricia Fearing opposite Connery’s Bond, a role that sparked controversy as the first Bond girl to appear nude in the franchise. The scenes prompted the British Board of Film Certification to at one point threaten an “X” rating if changes weren’t made to the script. Eventually, just one scene cut was removed from the finished film that went on to gross more than $65 million at the box office, becoming one of the most profitable films in the franchise. It passed the board’s certification and later was classified PG for video release in 1987 and remains at that classification today. You can watch a trailer for the film featuring Connery and Peters below.

Peters went on to appear in just two more films, Target for Killing in 1966 and Don’t Raise the Bridge, Lower the River in 1968. Her television credits include Das Experiment and Baker’s Half Dozen.

Peters’ death comes just days after former James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore died at 89.