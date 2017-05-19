Modern Faming, just renewed for Seasons 9 and 10, is reshuffling its senior writing staff. Sitcom veterans Jack Burditt and Bill Wrubel are joining as executive producers. Meanwhile, executive producer Chuch Tatham will be leaving, along with co-executive producer Andy Cordon and consulting producer Christy Stratton. The tweaks are part of maintaining a long-running series, especially one as creative demanding as Modern Family.

Modern Family’s writing staff underwent major changes in 2014 when the overall deals of many of the show’s executive producers came up. Some of the writing EPs were reupped and some left. One of these who left was Bill Wrubel who, after a three-year stint under an overall deal at Warner Bros. TV, is returning to Modern Family and the studio that producers it, 20th TV.

Wrubel joined Modern Family after the pilot as a co-executive producer and served as an executive producer for three seasons. He previously worked on ABC’s Ugly Betty and Sports Night and NBC’s Will & Grace.

Burditt is coming off three consecutive series with Tina Fey. He served as an executive producer on NBC’s 30 Rock, Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and, most recently, NBC’s Great News. Burditt, who also created ABC’s comedy series Last Man Standing, earned two writing Emmy nominations for his work on 30 Rock. This marks a reunion for Burditt and Modern Family creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd. The three worked together on Frasier, sharing in the series best comedy Emmy win in 1996.

Wrubel and Burditt have 5 Emmys each, shared with the writer-producers on Modern Family (Wrubel) and Frasier and 30 Rock (Burditt).

Tatham joined Modern Family at the beginning of Season 6 as supervising producer, rising to executive producer. He previously served as a co-executive producer on Levitan and Lloyd Fox comedy series Back To You and as an executive producer on 20th TV’s long-running CBS comedy series How I Met Your Mother.

Stranton, who joined as a consulting producer at the beginning of this season, previously worked on Raising Hope and Awkward.