EXCLUSIVE: Angela Bassett has signed on to Paramount’s Mission: Impossible 6 in which she’ll play the C.I.A. director. The Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner of What’s Love Got to Do With It starts work next week and joins Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirky and Alec Baldwin in the Christopher McQuarrie-directed sequel.

On April 8, McQuarrie announced on social that he lit the fuse, and kicked off production on M:I 6. The movie comes out on July 27, 2018.

Following her work on M:I 6, Bassett heads straight to 20th Century Fox’s upcoming 911 series in which she stars and serves as executive producer alongside Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. The 13-episode series centers around 911 operators. Bassett recently wrapped work on Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther, due out Feb. 18, in which she plays Ramonda, the step mother of lead protagonist T’Challa. Last season on FX’s American Horror Story: Roanoke, Bassett directed the episode “Chapter 6”.

Bassett is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.